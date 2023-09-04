Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

