Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

