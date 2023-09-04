Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $248.11. 4,112,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

