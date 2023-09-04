Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.