Vontier Co. (VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 28th

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Vontier Trading Up 1.3 %

VNT opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vontier by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.