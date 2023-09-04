Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $217.04 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Vow has a market capitalization of $217.04 million and approximately $457,690.35 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

