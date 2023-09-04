VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,897.71 or 1.00004960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

