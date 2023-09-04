vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.13. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

