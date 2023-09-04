vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.13. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.26.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
