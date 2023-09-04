W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $710.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $741.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.