Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $161.57. 4,184,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

