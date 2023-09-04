Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,090,884. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

