Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 34,773 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,013. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.