Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.