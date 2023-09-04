Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after buying an additional 175,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Citigroup by 272.4% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,790,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after buying an additional 1,309,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,068,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,787,000 after buying an additional 4,226,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445,035. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

