Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 853 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.58. 617,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,326. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

