Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,746,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.