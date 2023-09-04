Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

