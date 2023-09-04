Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 14,748,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,818,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

