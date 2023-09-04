Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.61. 43,808,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

