Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 1,068 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

