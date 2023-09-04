Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.