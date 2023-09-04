Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

