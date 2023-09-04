Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

