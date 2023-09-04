Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 170 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

