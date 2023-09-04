Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 49,986 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,986 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,818,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,248. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.