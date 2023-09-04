Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 277,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,951.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 5,540,693 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

