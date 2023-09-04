Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 755 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,493. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

