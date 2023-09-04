Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,970,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

