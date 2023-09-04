Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 24.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,399,000 after buying an additional 1,511,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3,492.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 1,481,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of PARA stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,745,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.