WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $178.63 million and $1.98 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 972,787,125 coins and its circulating supply is 315,240,640 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 972,723,041.6262716 with 315,173,257.38298213 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.56313554 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,944,927.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

