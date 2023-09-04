Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2913 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Wesfarmers stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

