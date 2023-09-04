Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WHG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

