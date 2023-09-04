Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 4.2% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $37,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 221,446 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 237,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,924. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

