World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 2.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $150,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,743. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

