Xiao-I Co.’s (NASDAQ:AIXI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

