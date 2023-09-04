Xiao-I Co.’s (NASDAQ:AIXI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.39.
About Xiao-I
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xiao-I
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.