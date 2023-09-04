YES WORLD (YES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,732.01

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One YES WORLD coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $17,732.01 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 coins. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

