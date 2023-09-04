YUSD Stablecoin Trading Down 0.4% This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.50 million and approximately $3,391.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99771508 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,392.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

