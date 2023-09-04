Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,342 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 5.84% of Zillow Group worth $608,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 873,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,537 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $190,007.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,095. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

