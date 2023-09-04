Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,306 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $565,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.45. 1,463,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

