Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 948.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 337,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.5 %

ZS traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,517. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.