10,718 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,698. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RMBS

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.