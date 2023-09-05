1,072 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. 1,141,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

