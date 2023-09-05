10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.77. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $4,697,096. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

