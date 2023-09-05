12,411 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

