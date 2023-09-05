13,445 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

