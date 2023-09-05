17,877 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMP opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

