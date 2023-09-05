1,838 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,184,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 9,989,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.