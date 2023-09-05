19,215 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

