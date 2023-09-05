2,428 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,763. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.