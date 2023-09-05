24,626 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

